Free milk & food giveaway happening on Saturday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free milk and food giveway is taking place on Saturday in Madison County.

Starting at 1 p.m., the drive-thru event will offer free milk and food while supplies last.

The event will take place at the former New Woodstock School located at School Street. It is being put on by the CNY Food Bank and the New Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department.

If you plan on going you will need to stay in your car.