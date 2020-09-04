Friday marks deadline for gym inspections after reopening

(WSYR-TV) — Friday marked the deadline for county governments to inspect any gums that have already reopened.

The Onondaga County executive said 104 gyms have been inspected so far.

Any gym that still needs to make an inspection will have to do so on the governor’s website under New York Forward then wait to hear from the county.

