Friday marks deadline for gym inspections after reopening

(WSYR-TV) — Friday marked the deadline for county governments to inspect any gums that have already reopened.
The Onondaga County executive said 104 gyms have been inspected so far.
Any gym that still needs to make an inspection will have to do so on the governor’s website under New York Forward then wait to hear from the county.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fallout from SUNY Oneonta COVID-19 outbreak being felt in CNY
- As world fights COVID-19, CDC recommends flu shots
- Consumer Reports: Firepit fun and safety
- NYS Fair 2020 butter sculpture recycled at Western New York farm
- SUNY campuses to undergo continuous testing for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App