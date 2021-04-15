‘Fully vaccinated’ individual admitted to Albany Med for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fully vaccinated individual has been admitted to Albany Medical Center due to COVID-19 related illness. The unnamed individual is one of 24 coronavirus-related admissions to the hospital in the past week, the other 23 were “not vaccinated.”

Officials at the hospital define “vaccinated” as two weeks after completing the full series of vaccinations.

Dr. Ferdinand Venditti confirmed the case during the hospital’s April 15 update, and said it is “to be expected” that some fully vaccinated people will still develop COVID-19.

“It’s to be expected that there will be some people who are vaccinated who will still develop the disease. Nationally, there have been 5,800 reported cases of what they are calling ‘breakthrough infection’ on 77 million vaccinated people.” Dr. Ferdinand Venditti

Albany Medical Center Hospital General Director

Dr. Venditti says around 400 people have been hospitalized nationally after being vaccinated.

Health officials have said that so-called “breakthrough” cases are expected. None of the vaccines are 100% effective, and experts say there will continue to be a small number of people who get vaccinated but still test positive for the virus. In those individuals, the vaccine lessens viral load, makes symptoms less severe, and prevents death.