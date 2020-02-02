Funding approved for $300 million initiative to re-imagine the Erie Canal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo first announced his $300 million plan to Re-imagine the Canals during the 2020 State of the State Address, and on Wednesday, he announced funding has been approved for the plan.

The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees (NYPA) announced on Wednesday that they have authorized a five-year funding plan for the Re-imagine the Canals initiative.

The $300 million initiative will help expand tourism, boost economic development and reduce flooding along the Erie Canal corridor, according to the governor.

The NYPA is also committing $30 million in 2020 to fund re-imagine initiative projects that are part of the five-year plan to enhance irrigation, restore wetlands and expand recreational fishing opportunities.

NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel said, “This significant long-term investment allows NYPA to enable the Erie Canal corridor to realize its full potential as a prime destination for tourism and recreation and further boost the economy of canal communities. With the Re-imagine the Canals initiative, we are ensuring a more relevant and vibrant future for New York’s iconic waterway.”

