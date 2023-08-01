BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Funnel clouds were spotted Monday afternoon in areas south of Buffalo, with reported sightings from Hamburg and Orchard Park, as well as over Lake Erie.

The National Weather Service said the formations seen over land are likely landspouts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a landspout as a “tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Fries says water or landspouts are not new to Western New York, but they usually form in the fall.

“Today it was marginally cold enough with the air mass coming over the lake to get the response from the lake that would generate these waterspouts,” Fries explained. “Typically because these form by a less strong process than a tornado would, you end up with the winds in the vortex itself being up to 50 miles per hour.”

There are no reports that any funnel clouds touched down onto land.

This summer has brought a mixed bag of weather, including hazy skies from wildfire smoke, drought in May and June, and then rain, humidity and hot temperatures in July. Many Western New Yorkers were mesmerized by funnel clouds that spun through the sky Monday afternoon.

“I never know what to expect in Buffalo ever,” said Emily Haier of Eden. “I looked up at the sky because it was really dark and we saw something that looked like a tornado, like a really big funnel cloud. We continued to see it until we got to Camp Road in Hamburg.”

These funnel clouds could be seen across the Southtowns, even near Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park.

“At lunchtime every day I go out for a walk around the office park and as I was starting to leave the parking lot, I saw the waterspout,” Buffalo resident Jon Harris told News 4. “I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was a tornado forming. I said, ‘Holy cow,’ so I snapped a photo of it. ”

Special marine warnings were issued by the NWS for southern Erie County and parts of Chautauqua County until 6 p.m. Monday evening.

“Conditions in the area are favorable for the development of additional weak, brief funnel clouds,” the NWS Buffalo tweeted just before 2 p.m. on Monday. “On rare occasions, this type of funnel cloud can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts of up to 50 mph.”

The NWS said around 5:30 p.m. thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located in multiple areas along Lake Erie, moving southeast at 20 knots. A waterspout is a vortex, similar to landspouts, that occurs over water.

According to the NWS, waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small boats could be damaged in higher wind gusts and suddenly higher waves.

The weather all summer has been inconsistent, leaving some residents frustrated.

“I just want to get outside and enjoy Buffalo and enjoy everything, but again, it’s either smoke from the Canadian wildfires or hail,” Haier said.

You can see photos of Monday’s unusual weather formations sent in by News 4 viewers in the slideshow below. If you have photos or videos and can safely send them, email us at reportit@wivb.com.