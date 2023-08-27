SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association announced that Funny Cide, the winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes who passed away earlier this summer due to complications from colic, will be buried at Saratoga Race Course. The ceremony is scheduled for August 27 at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be held inside Gate C, just a short distance from the horse path. Fans of “The Gutsy Gelding” will be able to pay their respects to the legendary horse in an area accessible to the public.

“Few of us will ever forget Funny Cide’s remarkable 2003 season, which helped shine a light on the growing success of the New York-bred program,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “NYRA is honored to celebrate his life and career on this most appropriate of days: New York Showcase Day at Saratoga.”

Funny Cide’s connections, who include Sackatoga Stable Managing Partner Jack Knowlton, trainer Barclay Tagg, assistant trainer Robin Smullen, and Hall of Fame jockey Jose Santos, will all be appearing at the ceremony. They will be available to sign memorabilia from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jockey Silks Porch, and suggested donations will benefit the Backstretch Employee Service Team and the New York Race Track Chaplaincy.

“Sackatoga Stable is most appreciative of NYRA’s recognition of the impact Funny Cide has had on and off the track throughout his storied career,” said Jack Knowlton. “We are particularly proud of the impact he has had on the New York-bred program in its growth since his 2003 Kentucky Derby victory. Always a fan favorite, it is particularly fitting that Funny Cide’s remains will be buried at Saratoga Race Course in a place where fans can remember the ‘Gutsy Gelding.’”