Genesee Brewery in Rochester cancels Keg Tree Lighting Ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Rochester, another holiday tradition has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Genesee Brewery announced on Tuesday that there would be no keg tree this season.
The lighting ceremony has become a local holiday favorite in recent years. It drew in around 50 people in its first year and grew to thousands. But, all is not lost.
Genesee Brewery has announced two new beers: Blood Orange Cranberry Cream Ale and a Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer for fans to enjoy all season long.
