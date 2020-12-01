Genesee Brewery in Rochester cancels Keg Tree Lighting Ceremony

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Rochester, another holiday tradition has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genesee Brewery announced on Tuesday that there would be no keg tree this season.

The lighting ceremony has become a local holiday favorite in recent years. It drew in around 50 people in its first year and grew to thousands. But, all is not lost.

Genesee Brewery has announced two new beers: Blood Orange Cranberry Cream Ale and a Bourbon Barrel Aged Winter Warmer for fans to enjoy all season long.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected