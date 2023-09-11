SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest is returning to downtown Saratoga Springs on Saturday, September 23. The family-friendly festival is free and will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can observe an array of giant pumpkins, including some weighing over 1,000 pounds. There will be an official weigh-off at 11 a.m. Competitors will look to win the coveted title of “Heaviest Pumpkin of the Year” in addition to other categories and prizes.

“We’re excited to host this family-friendly event as a kick-off to Saratoga County’s fall season of promotions for local farms and our agricultural sector. The fact that we get to host this at the City Center so that families who attend can also support our local economy and the shops, stores, and restaurants located here is awesome,” said Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president Todd Shimkus. “It’s hard to explain how large and heavy these giant pumpkins are until you see them, so our hope is that we will have many returning guests as well as first-time event attendees curious to see what the fuss is all about.”

There will be food and beverage vendors on site. More information about Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest is available online at saratoga.org.