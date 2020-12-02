Gift cards now available for New York State DEC campground visits

NEW YORK (WWTI) – DEC gift cards and electronic gift certificates for stays and services at all DEC campgrounds are now available for purchase online.

“DEC camping gift cards are the perfect gift for campground-loving visitors,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This year, DEC makes it easy to give the gift of camping with gift cards and electronic, print-it-yourself gift certificates available online. We have you covered for the upcoming holiday season with excellent camping opportunities at DEC campgrounds in 2021.”

Gift cards and electronic gift certificates can be purchased online. DEC camping gift cards are physical cards mailed to the designated recipient. Electronic gift certificates will be emailed to the purchaser for printing or emailing to the recipient.

DEC operates 52 campgrounds and five day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves. A list of campgrounds and operating schedules are available on DEC’s website.