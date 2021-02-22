GOP Senate and Assembly leaders calling to remove Gov. Cuomo’s executive powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Proposed legislation (S.4959) was introduced Monday by New York State Senator Liz Krueger, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, that would apply a tax on the collection of New Yorkers' consumer data by businesses that use it for commercial purposes.

"It's been said of social media that if you're not paying for it, then you're the product, and when it comes to today's internet, that's more true than ever," said Senator Krueger. "Every time New Yorkers visit social media sites or shop online, their data is being harvested for profit, often without their having any idea it's happening. Big companies are making a fortune from New Yorkers' data - it's time for New Yorkers to get a little something in return."