GOP Senate and Assembly leaders calling to remove Gov. Cuomo’s executive powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay are holding a press conference at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. They, along with other Republican lawmakers, are calling for the removal of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive powers.
They will be making their plea from the Million Dollar Staircase at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. You can watch live on the player above.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App