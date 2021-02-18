GOP wants Schumer to call for DOJ investigation into Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- For 41 straight days, New York State's COVID-19 positivity rate has been decreasing. On Thursday, the daily positivity rate hit 3.15%, the lowest its been since November 23.

"New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we're able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We're in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we're limited by available supply. New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe."