Got a toll problem? NY State has a new website for that

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – In response to what seems to be a never-ending surge of driver complaints, the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) has set up a new process for resolving toll disputes.

The Office of the Toll Payer Advocate is a website, not a brick-and-mortar office.

The state-run site will handle toll issues for New York’s three toll agencies: the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bridges and Tunnels (MTA), the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the NYS Thruway.

The goal of the website is to help drivers resolve toll disputes whether $1.00 or $50.00.

To be eligible for the new dispute resolution program, a motorist must first try to resolve their complaint with E-ZPass Customer Service or Tolls By Mail.

If that fails you’re advised to use the Toll Payer Advocate website.