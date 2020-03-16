Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs executive order to close schools statewide for 2 weeks

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Monday to close all schools in New York State by Wednesday, March 18.

This closing will end in two weeks, on April 1.

After the two weeks, the state will reassess whether or not to extend the school closures and continue to suspend the 180-day instructional requirement.

Schools that exceed the closure period without state authorization will not be exempt from the 180-day rule.

The single most effective way to slow the spread of this virus is to reduce close contacts, and that includes in our schools. I am directing the closure of all schools throughout the state for two weeks as we continue working aggressively to ramp up testing, isolate those who are sick and mitigate the impacts of this virus. Every district will be required to submit a plan to ensure children of healthcare workers and first responders have access to child care so these closures do not strain our hospitals and that children who depend on school meal programs continue getting the support they need. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

School districts will be required to develop a plan for alternative options, which can include distance learning, distribution and availability of meals and daycare.

The daycare will have an emphasis on children whose parents work as first responders and healthcare workers.

Those plans have to be submitted to the State Education Department, who will amend or modify the plans if needed.

School districts in Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk and New York City must submit a plan by the end of Monday.

