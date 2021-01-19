Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants ‘fair share’ in next federal stimulus package

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he will sue the federal government if New York State doesn’t get what he considers to be our “fair share” in the next federal stimulus package.

In his budget presentation on Tuesday, Cuomo laid out two scenarios. Worst case, we only get $6 billion in aid from Washington or the feds earmark $15 billion for us to reconcile the cost of COVID-19 and reconstruct New York.

New Yorkers deserve and demand fairness. My position as governor is very simple. I represent the people of the State of New York. That’s my whole job description. I’m here to represent them and fight for them. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

If New York State gets $15 billion in federal aid by April 1, when the state budget starts, the governor says New York can fund education.

Budget Director Robert Mujica said most districts will see more aid than they’re getting this year. At the minimum, aid would be flat.

The state can also go forward with Cuomo’s planned middle class tax cut.

New York would be able to afford the governor’s program mandating companies offer $15 per month broadband internet for low-income families.

The $15 billion would also allow the state to offer a small business rehiring tax credit for those most impacted by the pandemic. There would also be a separate restaurant return to work tax credit for those shutdown for an extended time, including those in orange and red zones.

New York’s future is bright. We just need Washington to restore justice and be fair. New Yorkers are ready, willing and able to relaunch New York. We believe New York State is going to be better than it has ever been before. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The state budget director also said, regardless of the stimulus amount, the state can start repaying local governments in the next few months for money withheld by Albany to make it through the pandemic.

Originally, it was going to be 20% withheld, but with a slightly better economic picture than forecast, it will only be 5%.