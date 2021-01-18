Gov. Cuomo announces $25M to continue Nourish NY initiative

Cows are seen at Tollgate farm on January 17, 2020 in Ancramdale, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced $25 million to continue programs through the Nourish NY initiative as part of the 2021 State of the State agenda.

The Initiative works to ensure no New Yorker goes hungry and can access local nutritious foods, continue its commitment to purchase goods from New York State farmers and producers, and protect the stability of our agricultural economy. Additionally, it has served as an alternative revenue stream for farmers and dairy processors during the pandemic.

“During this painful year, far too many New York families are experiencing food instability and hunger at a time when social services and community providers are stretched thin. ” Governor Cuomo said. “New York state has long prioritized ending food insecurity and delivering healthy, fresh food to all New York families, through programs such as the Farm to Food Bank tax credit and the No Student Goes Hungry campaign, and we will continue to support the Nourish NY program to ensure the resiliency of our food system and that all families in New York retain access to healthy, locally grown food.”

As of Dec. 1, 2020, Nourish NY has resulted in $26.4 million in purchases for 17 million pounds of food. More than one million households have received New York State products through food distributions and more than 4,000 farms have benefitted from the initiative.

Governor Cuomo has made the mitigation of food insecurity and the resiliency of agriculture a priority. As of 2018, he established the Farm to Food Bank tax credit that compensates producers for the donation of fresh food to the emergency food system. That same year, the Governor also launched the No Student Goes Hungry campaign that resulted in the establishment of food pantries on every SUNY campus and increased the grant funding available for the Farm-to-School Program, which facilitates the direct purchase of New York State products for school meal programs.