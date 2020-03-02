Gov. Cuomo: New York State reports first positive case of novel coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the United States, and on Sunday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first positive case of the virus in New York State.

In a statement, Cuomo said the woman who contracted the virus is in her late 30’s, and contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran.

The statement says she has respiratory symptoms, but she is not in serious condition. The patient is currently being isolated in her home, and she’s been in a controlled situation since arriving back to New York.

In the release, Cuomo said he was not surprised by the positive test results.

“There is no cause for surprise — this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also reminded New Yorkers to not panic despite the positive test.

Cuomo said, “There is no reason for undue anxiety — the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

Governor Cuomo hopes legislation will pass a $40 million emergency management authorization to confront the coronavirus.

