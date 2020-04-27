ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about a concern that many dairy farmers are facing in our area.
Cuomo announced that he is launching the Nourish New York Initiative to stop the dumping of milk. He said he is going to work with several companies, including Chobani, to process excess milk into products like yogurt, cheese, sour cream and cream cheese.
We have people Downstate who need food. We have farmers Upstate who cannot sell their product. We have to put those two things together. It’s just common sense. We have to make that marriage between product Upstate and need Downstate.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The products made will be donated to food banks and other places in need.
The governor also said there will be $25 million in emergency funding going to food banks across the state.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oneida County: Stores not enforcing facemask requirement could face fines
- Make-A-Wish makes alternative fundraising plan
- Gov. Cuomo announces Nourish New York Initiative
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at two stores in Onondaga County
- Another COVID-19 death in Onondaga County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App