Gov. Cuomo announces Nourish New York Initiative

State News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about a concern that many dairy farmers are facing in our area.

Cuomo announced that he is launching the Nourish New York Initiative to stop the dumping of milk. He said he is going to work with several companies, including Chobani, to process excess milk into products like yogurt, cheese, sour cream and cream cheese.

We have people Downstate who need food. We have farmers Upstate who cannot sell their product. We have to put those two things together. It’s just common sense. We have to make that marriage between product Upstate and need Downstate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The products made will be donated to food banks and other places in need.

The governor also said there will be $25 million in emergency funding going to food banks across the state.

