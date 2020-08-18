Gov. Cuomo announces suspension of 2 Mohawk Valley bars’ liquor licenses for COVID-19 violations

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 16 more bars in New York State got suspended liquor licenses due to violating COVID-19 regulations. Two of those bars are located in the Mohawk Valley.

The first bar is Dick Smith’s Tavern, which is located at 1310 Schuyler Street in Utica.

Investigators with the state’s multi-agency task force found around 30 customers standing and congregating around the bar area inside the bar on August 14.

Every seat at the bar was filled and several customers were walking around, drinking and mingling without masks, according to the governor’s office.

Investigators ordered from the bar and were served alcoholic beverages without food from a bartender who was not wearing a mask.

The second bar is Side Street, which is located at 2 Otsego Street in Mohawk.

Investigators entered the bar on August 14 and found a standing room only bar scene with about 30 customers in the bar area. They noted that none of those customers were wearing masks.

The investigators then ordered and were served alcoholic beverages without being seated and without food. The bartender who served them was not wearing a mask, according to the governor’s office.

They also watched customers drinking, socializing and playing pool without masks.

Businesses that are found in violation of regulations can face fines up to $10,000 per violation or, in extreme cases, can get their bar or restaurant’s liquor license suspended.

Five months into this pandemic, New Yorkers have bent the curve — achieving and maintaining one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, including 10 straight days with less than one percent of tests returning positive — but with outbreaks across the nation, we cannot let our guard down. These bar regulations are designed to keep New Yorkers safe, and the State Liquor Authority and State Police are stepping up to supplement local enforcement and make sure the rules are followed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

14 other establishments were also issued suspensions. Those include the following:

River’s Edge in Manhattan

El Porton Bar & Restaurant in the Bronx

El Viejo Gran Cafe in the Bronx

La Espiga 3 Estrellas in the Bronx

Palace of Zuly in Queens

Villa’s Lounge 2 in Manhattan

Tempest Bar in Manhattan

Picante in Manhattan

Rico Pollo in Brooklyn

Juanito’s Grocery in Manhattan

El Ambiente Restaurant Patio and Lounge in Brooklyn

Mio Posto in Long Beach

St. Dymphna’s in Manhattan

Faro Sports Bar & Lounge in Brooklyn

My message to bar owners is the same: This is about protecting the health of your employees, your patrons and the public… Gov. Andrew Cuomo

This brings the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the pandemic to 148.