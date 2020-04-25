Gov. Cuomo cancels State Senate special election

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. Cuomo will be a guest on the documentary news show “Axios” on HBO, moving to a new night on Monday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday night an executive order to cancel the 50th State Senate District special election scheduled for June 23.

The special election between Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angela Renna was being held to fill the seat vacated by Republican Robert Antonacci.

Antonacci was elected to the State Supreme Court last November. The 50th State Senate district includes parts of Onondaga County and Cayuga County.

The seat will now remain vacant until the general election this November. The special election was originally scheduled for April 28, but it was pushed back to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s executive order cancels all special State Assembly and State Senate special elections. The executive order does not impact the presidential and congressional primaries scheduled for that day.

It will also require an absentee ballot be sent to all eligible voters in the June primary.

