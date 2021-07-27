Gov. Cuomo comments on new CDC mask guidelines

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in New York. Cuomo’s campaign contributors say they’re still planning to donate money for his re-election, despite ongoing investigations into allegations that he sexually harassed employees and manipulated data on COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday the CDC put out new recommendations that vaccinated individuals in areas of the country experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant should once again wear masks indoors.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will monitor the situation closely.

“New Yorkers beat back COVID before — going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest — by staying smart, following the science, and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic. We are reviewing the CDC’s new recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state health experts,” said Gov. Cuomo.