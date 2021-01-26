Gov. Cuomo directs state agencies to prepare emergency assets as storm hits Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of a storm hitting New York on Tuesday. The system is expected to produce up to eight inches of snow in some areas of the North Country and up to four inches of snow or a mixture of sleet and freezing for several areas throughout the rest of the state.

The storm system is expected to begin impacting the state starting Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday morning. Parts of the Adirondacks should see up to eight inches of snow, the Catskills could see anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow, and most other areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow or a mixture of sleet and freezing rain.

During the overnight hours, some road surfaces may be slippery due to falling temperatures and depending on the type of precipitation. Drivers should use extra caution when traveling during inclement weather.

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website at http://www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/safety-info/winter/.