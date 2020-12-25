Gov. Cuomo gives Christmas Day update on state’s COVID-19 progress

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the COVID-19 pandemic on Christmas Day, which also marks day 300 of the pandemic.

New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it’s critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns. While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread. While the state is doing everything it can to get people vaccinated, it’s on the rest of us to stay tough and keep practicing safe behaviors in the meantime. This has undoubtedly been a trying year, but if we work together and stay united as one New York family, we will win this war once and for all.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo released the follow data for the state on Friday:

  • Test results reported: 226,560
  • Positive test results: 12,446
  • Positivity rate: 5.49%
  • Hospitalizations: 6,950 (up 22)
  • Newly admitted patients: 859
  • ICU patients: 1,148 (down 12)
  • ICU patients with intubation: 621
  • Total discharges: 98,350 (up 750)
  • Deaths: 122
  • Total deaths: 29,270
RegionCOVID patients currently in hospitalCOVID patients as percent of populationPercent of hospital beds available
Capital Region3750.03%24%
Central New York4240.05%25%
Finger Lakes8740.07%33%
Long Island1,1690.04%25%
Mid-Hudson7890.03%35%
Mohawk Valley2250.05%29%
New York City2,3910.03%28%
North Country630.02%47%
Southern Tier1520.02%44%
Western New York4880.04%32%
Statewide6,9500.04%30%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office
RegionTotal ICU bedsTotal occupied ICU bedsPercent of ICU beds available (7-day average)
Capital Region21116818%
Central New York26719725%
Finger Lakes39728231%
Long Island81762923%
Mid-Hudson68238341%
Mohawk Valley1309728%
New York City2,4451,78827%
North Country512351%
Southern Tier1257737%
Western New York54431242%
NYS Total5,6693,95630%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Below is each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results:

RegionTuesdayWednesday Thursday
Capital Region6.98%7.48%7.63%
Central New York6.44%6.38%6.26%
Finger Lakes8.48%8.35%8.22%
Long Island6.41%6.41%6.45%
Mid-Hudson6.31%6.22%6.18%
Mohawk Valley8.55%8.71%8.74%
New York City4.28%4.34%4.46%
North Country5.30%5.86%6.14%
Southern Tier2.59%2.66%2.76%
Western New York6.39%6.33%6.01%
Statewide5.43%5.45%5.53%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Of the 903,716 people across the state who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Christmas Day, below is the geographic breakdown:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,274229
Allegany1,69331
Broome7,540111
Cattaraugus2,22861
Cayuga2,38386
Chautauqua3,100113
Chemung4,25342
Chenango1,07438
Clinton89027
Columbia1,47035
Cortland1,88453
Delaware62314
Dutchess11,120191
Erie38,852656
Essex49819
Franklin66328
Fulton1,17535
Genesee2,39089
Greene1,11553
Hamilton970
Herkimer1,76465
Jefferson1,52052
Lewis77626
Livingston1,65071
Madison2,05942
Monroe30,651600
Montgomery1,12231
Nassau81,0991,096
Niagara7,618172
NYC400,4734,171
Oneida10,600291
Onondaga19,155333
Ontario2,83877
Orange22,032210
Orleans1,18026
Oswego3,04575
Otsego1,09319
Putnam4,41375
Rensselaer3,645111
Rockland26,291243
Saratoga4,741133
Schenectady5,098137
Schoharie47115
Schuyler4768
Seneca67724
St. Lawrence1,81551
Steuben3,09775
Suffolk87,9851,270
Sullivan2,88334
Tioga1,57532
Tompkins1,92143
Ulster5,24177
Warren97918
Washington71310
Wayne2,21965
Westchester65,851714
Wyoming1,19731
Yates43112
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

The 122 additional deaths in the state brings the total to 29,270. Below is the geographic breakdown from the governor’s office:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx6
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Cortland2
Dutchess2
Erie14
Genesee3
Herkimer1
Kings11
Madison2
Manhattan7
Monroe13
Nassau2
Oneida3
Onondaga6
Ontario1
Orange4
Oswego1
Queens7
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Schoharie1
Schuyler1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk11
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Westchester7
Wyoming1
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

