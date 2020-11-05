Gov. Cuomo gives update on New York State’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 3.04 Percent

Posted:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Cuomo said. “We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That’s why we have the third lowest positivity rate in the country. But COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant. Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives.”

The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.04 percent, and outside the focus zone areas are 1.70 percent.

Within the focus areas, 19,814 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 602 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,205 test results were reported, yielding 2,395 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and the last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE10/4- 10/10 % Positive10/11- 10/17 % Positive10/18- 10/24 % Positive10/25- 10/31 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/3) % PositiveYesterday (11/4) % Positive  
  
  
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive5.86%5.29%4.44%4.14%3.17%2.19%2.96%  
Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive1.36%1.93%2.38%2.68%2.59%2.62%3.06%  
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.27%2.03%2.40%2.68%2.57%2.53%2.68%  
Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive2.71%2.70%2.00%2.16%2.08%2.84%1.63%  
Rockland red-zone focus area % positive9.77%4.54%3.65%4.33%3.82%3.43%3.81%  
Orange orange-zone focus area % positive12.41%4.62%2.64%2.57%2.29%0.88%0.75%  
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive3.63%4.05%6.39%4.25%3.94%5.68%3.47%  
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive7.82%7.52%4.42%4.50%4.67%2.86%3.68%  
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive6.49%7.12%8.36%6.10%5.70%4.51%6.64%  
All focus area statewide % positive3.18%3.00%3.27%3.23%2.93%2.69%3.04%  
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.18%1.16%1.31%1.54%1.64%1.59%1.86%  
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.01%1.06%1.06%1.34%1.48%1.42%1.70%  
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization: 1,277 (+24)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 164
  • Hospital Counties: 46
  • Number ICU: 268 (-16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation: 128 (-1)
  • Total Discharges: 80,225 (+116)
  • Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 25,892

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.2%1.2%1.3%
Central New York2.5%2.7%2.1%
Finger Lakes2.3%2.9%3.7%
Long Island1.8%1.1%2.0%
Mid-Hudson2.4%2.5%2.4%
Mohawk Valley1.6%0.6%0.8%
New York City1.5%1.3%1.6%
North Country1.7%1.9%0.6%
Southern Tier1.2%1.1%1.1%
Western New York3.0%3.4%3.3%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx2.2%1.4%1.9%
Brooklyn1.4%1.6%1.7%
Manhattan1.1%0.9%1.2%
Queens1.5%1.2%1.6%
Staten Island2.4%2.1%3.0%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Of the 518,812 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,87732
Allegany38910
Broome3,88449
Cattaraugus58214
Cayuga48612
Chautauqua1,08130
Chemung1,99648
Chenango44311
Clinton2886
Columbia77411
Cortland6139
Delaware2138
Dutchess5,66927
Erie14,123215
Essex2122
Franklin1059
Fulton3701
Genesee44113
Greene5230
Hamilton190
Herkimer4246
Jefferson2498
Lewis1672
Livingston3757
Madison6167
Monroe8,237212
Montgomery2830
Nassau50,918216
Niagara2,23140
NYC267,4601,067
Oneida2,94629
Onondaga6,122121
Ontario75813
Orange14,13580
Orleans4221
Oswego68911
Otsego4374
Putnam1,89613
Rensselaer1,16119
Rockland18,683102
Saratoga1,48224
Schenectady1,66616
Schoharie1192
Schuyler1662
Seneca1638
St. Lawrence4497
Steuben1,15914
Suffolk50,033179
Sullivan1,86210
Tioga77525
Tompkins67511
Ulster2,58813
Warren4743
Washington3613
Wayne62220
Westchester41,542182
Wyoming2267
Yates1536
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,892. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome4
Cattaraugus1
Erie1
Kings8
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Schenectady2
Westchester1
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Stay Connected