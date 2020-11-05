Gov. Cuomo gives update on New York State’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Cuomo said. “We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That’s why we have the third lowest positivity rate in the country. But COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant. Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives.”

The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.04 percent, and outside the focus zone areas are 1.70 percent.

Within the focus areas, 19,814 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 602 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,205 test results were reported, yielding 2,395 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and the last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/3) % Positive Yesterday (11/4) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.14% 3.17% 2.19% 2.96% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.68% 2.59% 2.62% 3.06% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.68% 2.57% 2.53% 2.68% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 2.16% 2.08% 2.84% 1.63% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.33% 3.82% 3.43% 3.81% Orange orange-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.57% 2.29% 0.88% 0.75% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 4.25% 3.94% 5.68% 3.47% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.50% 4.67% 2.86% 3.68% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 6.10% 5.70% 4.51% 6.64% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.23% 2.93% 2.69% 3.04% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.54% 1.64% 1.59% 1.86% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.34% 1.48% 1.42% 1.70% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization: 1,277 (+24)

Patients Newly Admitted: 164

Hospital Counties: 46

Number ICU: 268 (-16)

Number ICU with Intubation: 128 (-1)

Total Discharges: 80,225 (+116)

Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 25,892

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 1.2% 1.3% Central New York 2.5% 2.7% 2.1% Finger Lakes 2.3% 2.9% 3.7% Long Island 1.8% 1.1% 2.0% Mid-Hudson 2.4% 2.5% 2.4% Mohawk Valley 1.6% 0.6% 0.8% New York City 1.5% 1.3% 1.6% North Country 1.7% 1.9% 0.6% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.1% 1.1% Western New York 3.0% 3.4% 3.3% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 2.2% 1.4% 1.9% Brooklyn 1.4% 1.6% 1.7% Manhattan 1.1% 0.9% 1.2% Queens 1.5% 1.2% 1.6% Staten Island 2.4% 2.1% 3.0% Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Of the 518,812 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,877 32 Allegany 389 10 Broome 3,884 49 Cattaraugus 582 14 Cayuga 486 12 Chautauqua 1,081 30 Chemung 1,996 48 Chenango 443 11 Clinton 288 6 Columbia 774 11 Cortland 613 9 Delaware 213 8 Dutchess 5,669 27 Erie 14,123 215 Essex 212 2 Franklin 105 9 Fulton 370 1 Genesee 441 13 Greene 523 0 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 424 6 Jefferson 249 8 Lewis 167 2 Livingston 375 7 Madison 616 7 Monroe 8,237 212 Montgomery 283 0 Nassau 50,918 216 Niagara 2,231 40 NYC 267,460 1,067 Oneida 2,946 29 Onondaga 6,122 121 Ontario 758 13 Orange 14,135 80 Orleans 422 1 Oswego 689 11 Otsego 437 4 Putnam 1,896 13 Rensselaer 1,161 19 Rockland 18,683 102 Saratoga 1,482 24 Schenectady 1,666 16 Schoharie 119 2 Schuyler 166 2 Seneca 163 8 St. Lawrence 449 7 Steuben 1,159 14 Suffolk 50,033 179 Sullivan 1,862 10 Tioga 775 25 Tompkins 675 11 Ulster 2,588 13 Warren 474 3 Washington 361 3 Wayne 622 20 Westchester 41,542 182 Wyoming 226 7 Yates 153 6 Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,892. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: