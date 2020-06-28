Gov. Cuomo plans to reopen schools, but ‘Anything can happen in two months’

(WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues to move forward with its reopening plan, Governor Andrew Cuomo is fearful that other states with high infection rates could impact his plan, especially when it comes to education.

Governor Cuomo was on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, detailing the state’s plans to reopen schools for the fall.

Right now, New York is planning on reopening classrooms for in-person instruction, but the governor said anything can happen in two months. He wants the state to continue to monitor what the infection rate is and what the disease is doing before they make a final decision.

“I mean this is complicated so let’s get the facts and we’ll make the decision when we have to,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we’re prepared, and if this continues across the country, you’re right, Chuck, kids are going to be home for a long time.”

Many colleges and universities have already released their plans to welcome students back to campus, but all of that could potentially change, as we learn more about the virus.

He also talked about protecting New Yorkers from the spread.

We have less than 800 people in hospitals, lowest number basically since we started. How does that number go up? Two ways, lack of compliance, and I’m diligent about staying after New Yorkers and local governments that have to police it. And second, I’m not afraid of the spread coming from other states because we are one country and people travel. And I’m afraid the infection rate in the other states will come back to New York and raise that rate again. Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently came together to enact a travel advisory that would force people coming to New York from states with high COVID-19 infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

