Gov. Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.
There’s no secret to how a virus spreads – this is mathematics, this is science and this is a function of our behavior, which we see reflected in the daily numbers. New Yorkers worked hard to change our behavior and bring the numbers down to the levels we have been holding at through our phased reopening. We are now focused on protecting that hard-won progress. We are fighting against the national surge of cases with our quarantine efforts, but we need local governments to be more active in enforcing compliance.”Gov. Andrew Cuomo
On Wednesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 963 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 26 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Wednesday’s violations is below:
- Brooklyn – 8
- Manhattan – 5
- Queens – 6
- Staten Island – 2
- Nassau – 2
- Suffolk – 3
Thursday’s COVID-19 data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 570 (+6)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 74
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 132 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 73,472 (+62)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 25,185
Of the 72,370 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.0%
|0.8%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.7%
|1.0%
|1.5%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.6%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.9%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.9%
Cuomo also confirmed 703 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,928 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,565
|9
|Allegany
|78
|2
|Broome
|1,094
|12
|Cattaraugus
|164
|0
|Cayuga
|151
|1
|Chautauqua
|244
|3
|Chemung
|165
|0
|Chenango
|212
|0
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|534
|3
|Cortland
|94
|0
|Delaware
|104
|0
|Dutchess
|4,582
|14
|Erie
|8,737
|35
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|52
|0
|Fulton
|291
|4
|Genesee
|274
|0
|Greene
|290
|1
|Hamilton
|8
|1
|Herkimer
|268
|4
|Jefferson
|140
|0
|Lewis
|39
|2
|Livingston
|173
|2
|Madison
|409
|3
|Monroe
|4,868
|27
|Montgomery
|169
|8
|Nassau
|43,534
|52
|Niagara
|1,470
|4
|NYC
|226,914
|333
|Oneida
|2,117
|3
|Onondaga
|3,535
|10
|Ontario
|355
|3
|Orange
|11,127
|14
|Orleans
|297
|0
|Oswego
|251
|1
|Otsego
|115
|0
|Putnam
|1,444
|5
|Rensselaer
|758
|3
|Rockland
|13,918
|15
|Saratoga
|747
|3
|Schenectady
|1,050
|5
|Schoharie
|69
|1
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|86
|0
|St. Lawrence
|263
|1
|Steuben
|297
|0
|Suffolk
|43,630
|77
|Sullivan
|1,485
|0
|Tioga
|193
|0
|Tompkins
|232
|1
|Ulster
|2,045
|6
|Warren
|304
|0
|Washington
|256
|1
|Wayne
|249
|1
|Westchester
|36,107
|32
|Wyoming
|115
|1
|Yates
|56
|0
On Wednesday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Westchester
|1
