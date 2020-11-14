Gov. Cuomo responds to Pres. Trump threatening to hold back vaccine from New Yorkers

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

(WIVB) – President Donald Trump is threatening to hold back the COVID vaccine from New Yorkers.

He says Governor Andrew Cuomo is to blame.

In response to President Trump’s comments earlier today, Governor Andrew Cuomo says, “None of what he said is true. Surprise, surprise.”

“We’re all excited about the possibilities about a vaccine. It’s not that people don’t trust the vaccine companies, the pharmaceutical companies … an overwhelming percentage of Americans are worried about political interference in the vaccination process and the approval process by the President,” Cuomo said. “The day they distribute the vaccine, we will be ready to start the distribution. Our review of the FDA protocol will be simultaneous concurrent with their delivery. We’re not going to have any lag in time. But I do want to say to the people of this state, ‘trust the vaccine.’”

The governor says seven states have independent panels to review it because the majority of Americans say they think it was a politicized approval process because the President has been so overtly political manipulating health officials.

“The question becomes, how do you shore up confidence, and a number of states said we’ll set up our own scientific panel, they’ll review the information, I then get to go to the people of New York State and say, I know you’re worried, don’t be worried, this is safe,” Cuomo added.