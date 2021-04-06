Gov. Cuomo says state should be proud of progress, but there is still a ways to go

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo says the state is making progress in its fight against COVID-19, but there is still a ways to go before it is over.
“New Yorkers should be proud of the progress they’ve made, but we are still in a footrace between the infection and vaccine rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are the result of our actions. And while we all know the toll the pandemic has taken, we cannot get complacent now. It is up to New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know work in combating this virus: washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask. The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever, but we must continue being New York Tough so we can all reach it together.”
It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 132,864
- Total Positive – 5,748
- Percent Positive – 4.33%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.57%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,533 (+99)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 509
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 937 (+31)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (+14)
- Total Discharges – 164,838 (+342)
- Deaths – 47
- Total Deaths – 40,861
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|101
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|54
|0.01%
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|176
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|801
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|519
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|61
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2,479
|0.03%
|33%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|66
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|252
|0.02%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,533
|0.02%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|229
|177
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|176
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|231
|41%
|Long Island
|853
|634
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|675
|371
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|76
|22%
|New York City
|2,572
|1,956
|24%
|North Country
|59
|35
|46%
|Southern Tier
|126
|65
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|339
|39%
|Statewide
|5,815
|4,060
|30%
Yesterday, 132,864 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.33 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|2.27%
|2.37%
|2.27%
|Central New York
|1.21%
|1.36%
|1.32%
|Finger Lakes
|2.40%
|2.65%
|2.58%
|Long Island
|4.40%
|4.37%
|4.34%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.78%
|4.63%
|4.63%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.55%
|1.64%
|1.61%
|New York City
|4.26%
|4.22%
|4.24%
|North Country
|1.63%
|1.64%
|1.68%
|Southern Tier
|0.77%
|0.76%
|0.77%
|Western New York
|4.44%
|4.72%
|4.56%
|Statewide
|3.56%
|3.57%
|3.57%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|4.73%
|4.45%
|4.31%
|Brooklyn
|4.39%
|4.26%
|4.34%
|Manhattan
|2.91%
|2.66%
|2.52%
|Queens
|4.87%
|4.79%
|4.66%
|Staten Island
|5.28%
|4.96%
|4.87%
Of the 1,902,751 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,965
|40
|Allegany
|3,076
|5
|Broome
|16,842
|36
|Cattaraugus
|4,903
|6
|Cayuga
|5,681
|2
|Chautauqua
|8,059
|9
|Chemung
|6,924
|6
|Chenango
|2,900
|7
|Clinton
|4,319
|23
|Columbia
|3,737
|3
|Cortland
|3,453
|7
|Delaware
|2,028
|7
|Dutchess
|26,776
|96
|Erie
|76,665
|300
|Essex
|1,466
|5
|Franklin
|2,341
|8
|Fulton
|3,860
|10
|Genesee
|4,878
|7
|Greene
|3,016
|2
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,814
|4
|Jefferson
|5,289
|10
|Lewis
|2,365
|7
|Livingston
|3,856
|5
|Madison
|4,161
|6
|Monroe
|57,911
|131
|Montgomery
|3,699
|14
|Nassau
|171,185
|505
|Niagara
|17,076
|62
|NYC
|853,799
|2,898
|Oneida
|20,983
|12
|Onondaga
|34,773
|32
|Ontario
|6,490
|14
|Orange
|44,370
|185
|Orleans
|2,641
|4
|Oswego
|6,728
|11
|Otsego
|3,007
|12
|Putnam
|9,786
|29
|Rensselaer
|10,248
|31
|Rockland
|44,384
|150
|Saratoga
|13,752
|39
|Schenectady
|11,998
|11
|Schoharie
|1,453
|8
|Schuyler
|957
|3
|Seneca
|1,811
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,008
|13
|Steuben
|6,049
|9
|Suffolk
|186,487
|576
|Sullivan
|5,733
|23
|Tioga
|3,213
|7
|Tompkins
|3,956
|5
|Ulster
|12,378
|56
|Warren
|3,251
|12
|Washington
|2,739
|6
|Wayne
|4,957
|12
|Westchester
|122,066
|263
|Wyoming
|3,128
|3
|Yates
|1,067
|1
Yesterday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,861. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Clinton
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|5
|Nassau
|3
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|12
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|2