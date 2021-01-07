Gov. Cuomo sending 1,000 NY National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

(WSYR-TV) — According to Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s secretary, Cuomo plans on sending 1,000 New York National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.
DeRosa also tweeted the following on Wednesday night:
According to Cuomo, the troops can be in D.C. “for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.”
Read Cuomo’s full statement below:
“At the request of United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power. This deployment will not impact our state’s ongoing efforts to contain and combat the COVID virus. For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively. God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and God bless the United States of America.”
