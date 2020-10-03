Gov. Cuomo sends ‘New York Cares’ package to President Trump, First Lady

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that he sent a “New York Cares” get well package to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
This comes as Trump and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.
The care package will include apples from Upstate farms, bagels from New York City, cheesecake from Junior’s, chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ and apple cider.
We can have political differences and people know I have political differences with the President, and we’re both New Yorkers so we’re not shy about speaking our mind. This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I’ve gone through this in my family, and I’m sure his children and family are worried. So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they’re in our thoughts and prayers. And we’re going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this difficult period.
