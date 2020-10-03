Gov. Cuomo sends ‘New York Cares’ package to President Trump, First Lady

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that he sent a “New York Cares” get well package to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This comes as Trump and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

The care package will include apples from Upstate farms, bagels from New York City, cheesecake from Junior’s, chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ and apple cider.