Gov. Cuomo sends ‘New York Cares’ package to President Trump, First Lady

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that he sent a “New York Cares” get well package to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This comes as Trump and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

The care package will include apples from Upstate farms, bagels from New York City, cheesecake from Junior’s, chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ and apple cider.

We can have political differences and people know I have political differences with the President, and we’re both New Yorkers so we’re not shy about speaking our mind. This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I’ve gone through this in my family, and I’m sure his children and family are worried. So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they’re in our thoughts and prayers. And we’re going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this difficult period.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected