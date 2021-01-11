Gov. Cuomo to deliver ‘State of the State’ Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver the State of the State address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:
- New York’s coronavirus response
- Pandemic budget shortfalls
- Legalizing cannabis
- Commercial and private evictions
- Sports betting
- Utility disconnections during emergencies
- Greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses
- Modernize the office of professional medical conduct
- Telehealth access
- Election reform
- Domestic violence and gender-based violence
- Pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall
NEWS10 will stream Cuomo’s address once it starts. We are hearing that the address will be broken up into four parts, aired each day through Thursday.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App