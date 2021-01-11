Gov. Cuomo to deliver ‘State of the State’ Address

by: Johan Sheridan

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver the State of the State address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:

NEWS10 will stream Cuomo’s address once it starts. We are hearing that the address will be broken up into four parts, aired each day through Thursday.

