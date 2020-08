New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to hold a briefing in New York City at 11:30 a.m. this morning. We are also expecting the governor to issue guidance about gyms reopening.

Check back at 11:30 a.m. when we will be streaming the Governor’s briefing.