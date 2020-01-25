Live Now
“Stars of the Ice” getting you ready for NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis

Gov. Cuomo’s budget proposal would help families with the cost of raising children

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An issue covered in Governor Cuomo’s recently released budget proposal would help families cover the cost of raising children.

Cuomo’s proposal would expand the state’s child tax credit to children under four years old.

The governor says the move would help nearly 400,000 families with annual gross incomes of $50,000 or less, who are struggling with the cost of raising children. 

According to the New York State website, Cuomo’s asking for $157 million to expand the Empire State Child Tax Credit.

Lawmakers have until April 1 to pass the budget.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected