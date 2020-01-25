Gov. Cuomo’s budget proposal would help families with the cost of raising children

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An issue covered in Governor Cuomo’s recently released budget proposal would help families cover the cost of raising children.

Cuomo’s proposal would expand the state’s child tax credit to children under four years old.

The governor says the move would help nearly 400,000 families with annual gross incomes of $50,000 or less, who are struggling with the cost of raising children.

According to the New York State website, Cuomo’s asking for $157 million to expand the Empire State Child Tax Credit.

Lawmakers have until April 1 to pass the budget.

