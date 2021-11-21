Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” Gov. Hochul said. “Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others, and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 191,142
  • Total Positive – 6,857
  • Percent Positive – 3.59% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.77% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,292 (+43)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 334 
  • Patients in ICU – 453 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 227 (-7)
  • Total Discharges – 213,162 (+298)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,221

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,087,332
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 96,564
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 694,322
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.0% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

 Region11/6/202111/13/202111/20/2021
Capital Region33.0844.4355.34
Central New York36.7343.1451.80
Finger Lakes43.8457.0365.59
Long Island17.5622.7731.67
Mid-Hudson14.1019.0923.16
Mohawk Valley43.3957.7863.91
New York City10.1512.3515.40
North Country47.2657.0459.23
Southern Tier42.7455.4061.38
Western New York42.1456.6669.95
Statewide21.0427.0332.93

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 
Capital Region6.69%6.84%6.83%
Central New York6.33%6.45%6.70%
Finger Lakes8.74%8.59%8.58%
Long Island3.84%3.98%4.16%
Mid-Hudson2.77%2.80%2.87%
Mohawk Valley7.59%7.29%7.37%
New York City1.54%1.57%1.60%
North Country6.94%7.13%7.13%
Southern Tier5.05%5.23%5.03%
Western New York9.48%9.48%9.65%
Statewide3.68%3.73%3.77%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 
Bronx1.40%1.48%1.53%
Kings1.60%1.60%1.59%
New York1.18%1.22%1.28%
Queens1.79%1.86%1.89%
Richmond2.32%2.30%2.29%

Yesterday, 6,857 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,647,941. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany33,536104
Allegany5,72929
Broome27,463125
Cattaraugus9,47784
Cayuga9,47127
Chautauqua14,201109
Chemung12,40176
Chenango5,35433
Clinton7,77245
Columbia5,50227
Cortland5,96521
Delaware4,19621
Dutchess37,36780
Erie119,565672
Essex2,87010
Franklin5,13730
Fulton7,53751
Genesee8,24152
Greene4,77412
Hamilton5062
Herkimer7,96753
Jefferson10,79956
Lewis4,03911
Livingston6,87051
Madison7,09738
Monroe94,310489
Montgomery6,92245
Nassau222,290410
Niagara27,372193
NYC1,120,9721,365
Oneida32,008144
Onondaga57,751302
Ontario11,17076
Orange60,861145
Orleans5,25630
Oswego13,58771
Otsego5,11819
Putnam12,93717
Rensselaer16,71667
Rockland54,87753
Saratoga23,402166
Schenectady18,68788
Schoharie2,55820
Schuyler1,83418
Seneca3,07528
St. Lawrence12,31860
Steuben11,89770
Suffolk250,605586
Sullivan9,23931
Tioga6,14527
Tompkins7,18665
Ulster18,52360
Warren6,84559
Washington6,21680
Wayne9,73654
Westchester146,735156
Wyoming5,03932
Yates1,91812

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,221. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Allegany2
Dutchess1
Erie1
Jefferson2
Kings2
Manhattan2
Nassau1
Oneida3
Onondaga3
Ontario2
Orange2
Orleans1
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens3
Saratoga2
Yates2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 26,077 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,308 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region791,0461,476714,573297
Central New York610,6771,217559,706184
Finger Lakes806,9131,849738,368318
Long Island1,990,9592,0511,770,599870
Mid-Hudson1,546,1852,2261,358,092544
Mohawk Valley306,624271282,503137
New York City7,124,05813,8056,348,1056,534
North Country284,834315255,134129
Southern Tier411,906648374,465-91
Western New York885,3712,219802,459386
Statewide14,758,57326,07713,204,0049,308

