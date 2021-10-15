Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $5 million in new funding for substance use disorder services in jails

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $5 million in new funding will help county jails provide substance use disorder services for inmates.

According to Hochul’s office, this brings the total amount of Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) funding for local jails to $8.81 million.

“By providing Substance Use Disorder services to incarcerated individuals in both state and local correctional settings, individuals will have the opportunity to treat their addiction and return to healthy and productive lives,” Hochul says.

The funding will help provide services like medication-assisted treatment, screening and case management.

“In order to truly turn the tide on the opioid crisis, we must treat it like the public health emergency it is and do everything in our power to ensure help reaches those in greatest need,” Sen. Jamaal Bailey says.

Jail population will determine how much money each county jail gets, but counties will have a say in how their designated funds are used.

Counties will need to submit their plans to OASAS for approval.