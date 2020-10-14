Governor announces $20K in pandemic fines over Chainsmokers concert

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the Department of Health has assessed $20,000 in fines against “In the Know Experiences”—the concert promoter behind the July Chainsmokers performance in Southampton—for holding a non-essential gathering and not enforcing masks.
“The Chainsmokers concert promoter is charged today with violating an Executive Order and Section 16 of the Public Health Law. As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well.”
The town of Southampton issued the promoter a special event permit after reviewing their application, which stated that they would follow numerous preventative measures. However, the application reportedly left out the “friends and family” section, where concertgoers were not required to wear masks and could freely congregate.
According to an investigation by the Department of Health, over 2,150 people went to the concert, exceeding maximums allowed under the permit. The event also did not follow all safety measures described in the permit application, which created conditions that increased the risk of spreading the virus.
