Governor announces $500K for pilot program to test for COVID-19 in wastewater

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new testing initiatives to help improve the detection of COVID-19.
First, he announced the launch of a pilot program that will help detect COVID-19 in wastewater. This could establish an early indicator system for spread in communities.
$500,000 will support expanding the wastewater sampling in Onondaga County and will help start the sampling in Albany, Newburgh and Buffalo.
This innovative initiative has the potential to provide valuable data and clues that will strengthen the State’s ongoing response. In the absence of a national strategy to protect our communities from this virus, millions of Americans have followed New York’s lead because our experts are guided by science and this pilot will serve to benefit New Yorkers and potentially the nationDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos
The governor also announced that the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture & Markets will create mobile testing teams to send to farms in rural counties across the state.
That is in response to clusters that have previously been found at farms. Those clusters were linked to seasonal workers who recently traveled to the state.
The departments will also help those who test positive find housing during quarantine.
The State University of New York has also been approved by the State Department of Health to undertake pooled surveillance testing for coronavirus.
This is where numerous samples are ran as part of one test.
SUNY’S approach was developed and validated by SUNY Upstate Medical University’s lab and will use saliva samples,pooled in batches as small as 10 and large as 25.
As New Yorkers remain vigilant in stopping the spread and our communities cautiously reopen, we continue to aggressively focus on testing in order to detect and control any new coronavirus outbreaks. These new testing initiatives, analyzing wastewater for COVID, deploying mobile testing teams to address clusters at farms, and investing in new capacity using pooled testing, will be a critical part of our state’s efforts to test, trace and isolate – and defeat the virus.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays
- Chicano group to hand out COVID-19 kits to hundreds of San Diego’s most vulnerable
- Some receive Syracuse University acceptance letters in error
- Crash on Junction Hinsdale Road in Camillus causes brief road closure
- Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s ‘Brew at the Zoo’ goes virtual on August 21
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App