Governor announces $500K for pilot program to test for COVID-19 in wastewater

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new testing initiatives to help improve the detection of COVID-19.

First, he announced the launch of a pilot program that will help detect COVID-19 in wastewater. This could establish an early indicator system for spread in communities.

$500,000 will support expanding the wastewater sampling in Onondaga County and will help start the sampling in Albany, Newburgh and Buffalo.

This innovative initiative has the potential to provide valuable data and clues that will strengthen the State’s ongoing response. In the absence of a national strategy to protect our communities from this virus, millions of Americans have followed New York’s lead because our experts are guided by science and this pilot will serve to benefit New Yorkers and potentially the nation DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

The governor also announced that the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture & Markets will create mobile testing teams to send to farms in rural counties across the state.

That is in response to clusters that have previously been found at farms. Those clusters were linked to seasonal workers who recently traveled to the state.

The departments will also help those who test positive find housing during quarantine.

The State University of New York has also been approved by the State Department of Health to undertake pooled surveillance testing for coronavirus.

This is where numerous samples are ran as part of one test.

SUNY’S approach was developed and validated by SUNY Upstate Medical University’s lab and will use saliva samples,pooled in batches as small as 10 and large as 25.