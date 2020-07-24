Governor Cuomo addresses backlog of coronavirus tests

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is addressing the ongoing issue of coronavirus testing backlogs within New York State, saying it’s not a state, but a national issue.

As spikes continue, Cuomo says national labs are getting overwhelmed with states going to them for testing instead of using local labs. In New York, he says about 30% of the tests that are being sent to national labs are the ones seeing delays.

“Why aren’t the states developing their own labs in state? We have 200 labs in state. They should be doing that rather than just going to the national lab. True. But that’s more complicated,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo adds that states need to do a better job of using their local labs to maximize capacity, warning this needs to get in order before flu season approaches.