Governor Cuomo appears on ‘GMA,’ talks COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was on “Good Morning America” where he commented on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.
GMA shared a clip on Twitter. You can watch the clip below.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel
- A different Masters week, no shortage of things to do
- Fugitive of the Week: Convicted sex offender Bruce Davis failed to notify change of address
- Here’s who has been named to President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board
- Journey to Tokyo: Lexi McLeod
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App