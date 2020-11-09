Governor Cuomo appears on ‘GMA,’ talks COVID-19 vaccine

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was on “Good Morning America” where he commented on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.

GMA shared a clip on Twitter. You can watch the clip below.

