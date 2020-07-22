Governor Cuomo calling on Washington for local funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo lais joining many local leaders and calling on Washington to bring federal assistance to state and local governments. This comes as the latest pandemic relief bill appears to leave out local governments. That’s funding for schools, public health workers, police, and fire departments.

City and county budgets have been decimated by the pandemic, and local leaders have repeatedly called on Capitol Hill to include funding in future relief plans, warning of massive cuts in jobs and local services if Washington fails to cover the revenue losses. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated last week that he expected local governments to be included in the next bill, but so far, that doesn’t seem to be the case.