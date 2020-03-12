Governor Cuomo cancels New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Late word from Governor Cuomo that the New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed.

The parade typically draws 250,000 marchers and between one and two million spectators.

No alternative date has been set.

Below is the full statement from Governor Cuomo.

Today I had several conversations with the organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to determine whether the parade should move forward in light of the evolving coronavirus situation and increased case count in the New York City area. Following those conversations, I recommended and the parade’s leadership agreed to postpone this year’s parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend. While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively with us. While the risk to New Yorkers remains low and we want to avoid social and economic disruptions, we have an obligation to take action to contain the spread of this virus. Governor Andrew Cuomo

