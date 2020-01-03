Governor Cuomo deploys National Guard to all New York City airports amid rising tensions in Middle East

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state public safety and emergency response agencies to increase security at critical New York infrastructures on Friday. This comes after a US airstrike killed one of Iran’s top military leaders on Thursday night.

Cuomo’s direction also included deploying the National Guard to all New York City airports.

“Recent international events are understandably causing some anxiety, and while New York has not received any direct threats, out of an abundance of caution I am directing National Guard and state agencies to increase security and step up patrols at our most critical facilities. We have the best emergency response personnel in the country. We are prepared for any situation that’s thrown our way and will continue to communicate any pertinent information to local governments and to the general public to ensure everyone is safe.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

The New York State Police is also preparing a counter-terrorism briefing, and they will issue it to all New York law enforcement agencies. The briefing will include an update on the situation, the implications for New York State, and include indicators of suspicious activity.

Cuomo directed many other agencies across the state to increase awareness regarding cyber and physical security as well.

An airstrike launched by the United States killed one of Iran’s top military leaders, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, on Thursday night.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9