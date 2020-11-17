Governor Cuomo launches free online platform for New Yorkers to learn new job skills

Courses Focus on High-Growth and In-Demand Industries like Advanced Manufacturing, Tech, and Healthcare

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the launch of a new online training platform that will enable unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers weathering the COVID-19 pandemic to learn new skills, earn certificates, and advance their careers at no cost. The new tool will provide access to nearly 4,000 online programs taught by leading professors and industry professionals on Coursera, with a focus on high-growth and in-demand sectors like advanced manufacturing, technology, and health care, among others.

“The war against COVID-19 is one taking place on multiple fronts, and while we are doing everything we can to protect the health of New Yorkers, we must also take the steps necessary for building back a strong economy,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new training platform will be key in this effort by ensuring unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers are not left behind by providing access to the resources and training they need to get back on their feet. Whether it’s taking a refresher course or learning a new skill, I encourage all New Yorkers in need to consider taking advantage of this free program.”

The new course offerings are provided through a partnership between the New York State Department of Labor and Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform. The partnership will save New York millions of dollars over the next couple of years while providing free job skills training to New Yorkers. New Yorkers can request a free account on the New York State Department of Labor website.

The nearly 4,000 courses available through Coursera are taught by leading professors and industry educators and cover topics ranging from mechanical engineering and project management to technology and data science skills. Many of these programs provide a pathway to professional certificates and other certifications that can help New Yorkers elevate their careers or compete in a new industry.

The Department of Labor is working with stakeholders across the state to curate the content catalog to respond to industry and regional needs, so that job seekers can easily find courses that will make them the most competitive for open positions in New York State.

Examples of the wide range of courses, programs, and professional certificates available through Coursera include:

How to Manage a Remote Team

Business Writing

Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing Machine Learning

Motors and Motor Control Circuits

Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

Marketing in a Digital World

Supply Chain Operations

Data Science Specialization

Project Management

Cybersecurity

Google IT Support Professional Certificate

The Business of Health Care Specialization

Medical Neuroscience

Financial Markets

Facebook Social Media Marketing

Entrepreneurship

Introduction to Game Development

The Art of Negotiation

Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Introduction to HTML5

Developing an Entrepreneurial Mindset: First Step Towards Success

Introduction to iOS App Development

The full course catalog can be viewed here.

New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Training and retraining our workforce are critical when it comes to getting New Yorkers back on the job. New skills and expanded knowledge can provide more pathways to more jobs and help diversify our workforce — which is good for both workers and our businesses. The New York State Department of Labor encourages New Yorkers to take advantage of this free learning opportunity by registering on our website.”

The state will also partner with New York-based businesses to encourage their employees to utilize this free learning opportunity. By offering additional skills and training to their employees, employers can meet the changing needs of our New York Workforce as our economy continues to build back better.

During the pandemic, Coursera has helped more than 330 government agencies across 70 countries and 30 US states and cities support impacted workers with job-relevant skills training. Since the launch of the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative, more than 1 million workers have enrolled in over 7 million courses to gain critical skills for jobs of the future. Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative is modeled after a highly successful initiative that the company launched in March 2020, which offered free courses to over 3,700 colleges and universities that closed their campuses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In just six weeks, that initiative launched 6,400 programs for 2,800 colleges and universities around the world, helping enroll 475,000 displaced students in 1.1 million courses.