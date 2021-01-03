Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly,” Governor Cuomo said. “COVID has exposed many of the existing injustices in our society, most notably that racism is, without a doubt, a public health crisis. Case and point – data has continued to show that despite higher infection and death rates in the Black and Latino communities, testing has remained more widely available in white communities. I refuse to let race or income determine who lives and who dies in New York and I mean it. That’s why as we work to break down barriers and ensure vaccine access for all, I will not take the vaccine until it is available for my age group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 142,345

Total Positive – 11,368

Percent Positive – 7.98%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,963 (+149)

Patients Newly Admitted – 813

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,344 (+23)

Number ICU with Intubation – 815 (+29)

Total Discharges – 104,402 (+574)

Deaths – 138

Total Deaths – 30,476

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 453 0.04% 23% Central New York 391 0.05% 20% Finger Lakes 892 0.07% 31% Long Island 1,424 0.05% 25% Mid-Hudson 926 0.04% 34% Mohawk Valley 296 0.06% 23% New York City 2,783 0.03% 31% North Country 85 0.02% 35% Southern Tier 204 0.03% 43% Western New York 509 0.04% 31% Statewide 7,963 0.04% 30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 196 17% Central New York 266 187 26% Finger Lakes 397 296 27% Long Island 814 631 23% Mid-Hudson 687 414 39% Mohawk Valley 127 97 21% New York City 2,465 1,770 28% North Country 57 35 35% Southern Tier 125 79 37% Western New York 545 330 38% NYS TOTAL 5,720 4,035 29%

Saturday, 142,345 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.98 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 9.57% 9.82% 10.11% Central New York 8.21% 8.70% 8.90% Finger Lakes 9.70% 10.03% 10.35% Long Island 8.42% 8.82% 9.11% Mid-Hudson 7.56% 7.96% 8.19% Mohawk Valley 9.69% 10.02% 10.40% New York City 5.85% 6.17% 6.24% North Country 8.17% 8.28% 8.77% Southern Tier 5.16% 5.72% 6.42% Western New York 8.01% 7.95% 8.43% Statewide 7.20% 7.55% 7.78%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 6.92% 7.65% 7.28% Brooklyn 5.97% 6.35% 5.94% Manhattan 3.43% 3.80% 3.49% Queens 6.83% 7.32% 7.04% Staten Island 7.02% 7.45% 7.23%

Of the 1,017,153 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 12,405 206 Allegany 1,927 33 Broome 8,601 114 Cattaraugus 2,667 37 Cayuga 3,166 94 Chautauqua 3,785 64 Chemung 4,685 56 Chenango 1,296 21 Clinton 1,268 58 Columbia 1,753 37 Cortland 2,183 22 Delaware 750 14 Dutchess 12,797 196 Erie 42,933 468 Essex 642 23 Franklin 810 13 Fulton 1,381 38 Genesee 2,866 48 Greene 1,462 31 Hamilton 119 4 Herkimer 2,407 80 Jefferson 1,947 53 Lewis 983 19 Livingston 2,006 34 Madison 2,417 40 Monroe 35,778 564 Montgomery 1,492 43 Nassau 92,035 1,166 Niagara 9,083 182 NYC 439,921 3,340 Oneida 12,999 274 Onondaga 22,213 287 Ontario 3,549 92 Orange 24,197 164 Orleans 1,441 19 Oswego 3,658 72 Otsego 1,266 15 Putnam 5,084 59 Rensselaer 4,724 149 Rockland 28,162 151 Saratoga 6,243 183 Schenectady 6,369 140 Schoharie 611 22 Schuyler 557 0 Seneca 874 23 St. Lawrence 2,343 90 Steuben 3,589 62 Suffolk 101,233 1,516 Sullivan 3,227 9 Tioga 1,771 31 Tompkins 2,138 5 Ulster 6,019 84 Warren 1,337 65 Washington 931 42 Wayne 2,768 68 Westchester 72,218 591 Wyoming 1,510 39 Yates 557 18

Saturday, 138 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 30,476. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: