Governor Cuomo to present his budget Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues to wait on a financial aid package from Congress, Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to outline his executive budget on Tuesday.

This budget faces obvious challenges that it hasn’t in the past, due to the pandemic, and Cuomo is considering different avenues to make up for the shortfall. This includes proposals like legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana, and online sports betting. but it’s not likely either of those would generate significant revenue in the short-term.

Some members of the Assembly called for tax increases on the wealthy last year, out of concern of tax increases this year.

Cuomo says the state needs $15 billion from Washington, D.C. Without help, he warns across the board there could be a 20% cut to schools, hospitals, and local governments.

Before Tuesday’s presentation, the Citizens Budget Commission weighed in on what to keep an eye on.

“The Governor keeps talking about a $15 billion revenue shortfall, but it is an old projection. And since then, Comptroller DiNapoli has said revenues are coming in $4 billion higher or more than that, so suddenly we’re talking about $11 billion. The December federal aid package, while not directly benefiting the state, its education aid, transportation aid will also help offset some of the state’s implicit cuts,” said Citizen Budget Commission President Andrew Rein.

Last year’s proposed state budget was $178 billion.