Governor Cuomo facing independent investigation after second aide accuses him of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A second former aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo came forward this weekend accusing him of sexual harassment.

According to the New York Times, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett says Cuomo asked her questions sexual in nature last spring. He reportedly asked her whether she had monogamous relationships and if she ever had sex with older men.

The 63-year-old governor is denying these accusations and asking New Yorkers to withhold any judgement until an independent investigation is complete.

New York State Assembly Minority Leader, Republican William Barclay spoke to NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore Sunday about these allegations.

“The question is what’s independent obviously the attorney general is a close political ally of the governor as is the chief judge was appointed by the governor but I suppose if they appointed a special prosecutor of someone to investigate it and look into this I suppose I would be okay with that,” said Barclay.

Senator Rachel May also reacted to these allegations saying, “I fully support that call, and fully trust the Attorney General’s ability to oversee a thorough and swift investigation. Sexual harassment has no place anywhere in our society. The continued allegations are deeply disturbing and concerning.”

Her Republican counterpart, Senator John Mannion has also gotten behind an independent investigation.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt has taken things a step further, calling for Governor Cuomo’s resignation.

Leaders from across the state have spoken out about the allegations.

The Cuomo scrutiny continues as a federal investigation is underway into his handling of the nursing home deaths, plus calls to revoke his emergency powers.