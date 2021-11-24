Governor Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“The holiday season is a special time of year when we gather with our families and loved ones, but we’re also headed into a vulnerable time when more people are traveling, gathering indoors, and the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher,” Governor Hochul said. “We know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus – get vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated, then get the booster, and if you’ve done both then encourage your friends and loved ones to get vaccinated. Now is the time to do it. Let’s get through the holiday season without any spikes.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 178,092

Total Positive – 7,166

Percent Positive – 4.02%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.84%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,580 (+65)

Patients Newly Admitted – 404

Patients in ICU – 498 (+24)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 242 (+7)

Total Discharges – 213,885 (+302)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,314

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,041

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,347,035

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 120,611

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 719,434

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100k population is as follows:Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Capital Region 56.46 56.99 59.15 Central New York 52.32 52.48 51.78 Finger Lakes 65.34 64.29 64.77 Long Island 31.70 32.29 33.47 Mid-Hudson 23.92 24.01 24.32 Mohawk Valley 67.03 66.32 66.59 New York City 15.84 16.34 16.81 North Country 60.22 59.98 59.84 Southern Tier 62.15 61.90 61.45 Western New York 71.80 73.06 76.53 Statewide 33.53 33.87 34.64

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Capital Region 6.83% 6.80% 7.04% Central New York 6.73% 6.71% 6.48% Finger Lakes 8.68% 8.57% 8.56% Long Island 4.18% 4.20% 4.28% Mid-Hudson 2.94% 2.95% 2.94% Mohawk Valley 7.67% 7.64% 7.80% New York City 1.63% 1.65% 1.67% North Country 7.26% 7.23% 7.35% Southern Tier 5.08% 4.97% 5.06% Western New York 9.79% 9.72% 9.88% Statewide 3.82% 3.81% 3.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Monday, November 22, 2021 Bronx 1.54% 1.60% 1.67% Kings 1.60% 1.60% 1.56% New York 1.29% 1.30% 1.29% Queens 1.99% 2.03% 2.12% Richmond 2.47% 2.48% 2.53%

Yesterday, 7,166 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,665,844. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,776 104 Allegany 5,820 25 Broome 27,729 118 Cattaraugus 9,667 83 Cayuga 9,550 34 Chautauqua 14,491 142 Chemung 12,548 66 Chenango 5,426 28 Clinton 7,853 26 Columbia 5,568 20 Cortland 5,999 16 Delaware 4,254 29 Dutchess 37,547 60 Erie 121,435 751 Essex 2,907 17 Franklin 5,214 23 Fulton 7,639 37 Genesee 8,373 51 Greene 4,838 20 Hamilton 508 1 Herkimer 8,085 40 Jefferson 10,998 79 Lewis 4,101 35 Livingston 6,973 37 Madison 7,179 33 Monroe 95,455 439 Montgomery 6,997 31 Nassau 223,456 474 Niagara 27,914 229 NYC 1,124,954 1,469 Oneida 32,453 188 Onondaga 58,327 257 Ontario 11,364 72 Orange 61,263 166 Orleans 5,328 34 Oswego 13,796 94 Otsego 5,202 31 Putnam 12,997 25 Rensselaer 16,941 90 Rockland 55,056 72 Saratoga 23,823 163 Schenectady 18,922 109 Schoharie 2,603 14 Schuyler 1,858 7 Seneca 3,120 26 St. Lawrence 12,474 84 Steuben 12,059 61 Suffolk 252,053 581 Sullivan 9,324 47 Tioga 6,209 43 Tompkins 7,223 8 Ulster 18,701 72 Warren 6,984 65 Washington 6,370 61 Wayne 9,897 63 Westchester 147,177 158 Wyoming 5,123 47 Yates 1,943 11

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,314. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 2 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 4 Monroe 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Schenectady 3 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 3 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wyoming 1

Yesterday, 26,219 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,681 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 795,331 2,163 Central New York 613,180 787 Finger Lakes 810,236 1,368 Long Island 1,999,493 4,802 Mid-Hudson 1,554,474 3,505 Mohawk Valley 307,861 561 New York City 7,151,399 10,253 North Country 286,019 566 Southern Tier 413,050 545 Western New York 889,262 1,669 Statewide 14,820,305 26,219

People with complete vaccine series: