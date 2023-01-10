ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver her second State of the State address on Tuesday afternoon, but her first as elected governor.

From her time as Lieutenant Governor, Hochul has remained consistent in wanting to fight for key issues, but those priorities have shifted since she first took office.

Early on, much of the focus was on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and picking up the pieces after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

In her 2023 State of the State, she’s expected to focus heavily on building a safer and affordable New York by prioritizing key issues such as the affordable housing crisis, address workforce shortages, specifically in the healthcare field, focus on crime and prevent New Yorkers from leaving the state.

Those issues were all laid out in her inaugural address on New Year’s Day.

“The question will be whether we rose up to meet these challenges today and challenges yet unknown. Standing before you I know the answer is yes, because obstacles don’t define us. Rather it is the unparalleled courage and character of us that defines us as a people. So my confidence in the future is steeped in our glorious past.” GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL, (D) NEW YORK

Regarding the affordable housing crisis, the governor vows to provide relief for both renters and prospective home buyers, which could also be a way to entice New Yorkers to stay in the state.

We can expect crime to certainly be mentioned in Hochul’s State of the State, but it’s unclear if she will make more tweaks to the state’s bail reform policy. On both sides of the aisle, the governor has faced pushback regarding crime.

When it comes to the economy, Governor Hochul has said it’s a fight she’s willing to tackle, aiming to make New York State more affordable for all.

“We want people to be here, but the thought of not having your grandkids in the same community they were raised in because they can’t afford it, that’s very sad,” Governor Hochul said in her inaugural address. “New Yorkers are struggling to pay rent, food, gas to get to their jobs, they’re hurting. Our people are hurting we’re going to fight for them and we must reverse the trend of people leaving our state for lower costs and opportunities elsewhere.”

Another big topic we can expect Governor Hochul to address on Tuesday afternoon: Micron Technology’s $100 billion investment in the town of Clay. It’s likely she’ll announce more opportunities to fill jobs.

Another priority for state government will be finalizing the 2024 State Budget. The deadline to finalize that is April 1, but it won’t be a surprise if the deadline passes as policy discussions continue.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Republican Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay ahead of the governor’s State of the State address. He sent us the following statement:

“We recognize this is an historic moment for the Governor, and I look forward to hearing the agenda she’s going to present. But what we need most is a plan that changes the trajectory of the state. Republicans have been sounding the alarm on crime, affordability and outmigration for years – and those issues were top priorities among New York voters this fall. I’m encouraged that during her inauguration Gov. Hochul acknowledged the need to tackle those issues. I’m hopeful we hear more of that today and take immediate and aggressive action to solve those issues.” ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILLIAM BARCLAY, (R) 120TH DISTRICT

You can view the Governor’s 2023 State of the State Address schedule by clicking here.