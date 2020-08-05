Governor tells Department of Public Service to investigate utilities after Isaias outages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a statement on Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would direct the state Department of Public Service to investigate several utilities providers following their “failed storm response.”
Major Capital Region provider National Grid avoided placement on the governor’s list, but Central Hudson Gas & Electric made it. Other utilities on the list included Verizon, PSEG Long Island, Con Edison, Orange and Rockland Utilities, and New York State Electric and Gas.
According to Cuomo, “Severe weather is our new reality, and the reckless disregard by utility companies to adequately plan for tropical storm Isaias left tens of thousands of customers in the dark, literally and figuratively.”
The governor’s office characterizes the high number of outages and the lack of real-time communications as unacceptable. “They did not live up to their legal obligations,” he said. “New Yorkers deserve answers and they deserve better.”
Many customers still do not know when power will be restored. Cuomo wants New Yorkers to check on their senior neighbors to make sure they are safe. “The worst of this situation was avoidable, and it cannot happen again,” he says.
