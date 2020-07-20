Governor warns that social gather violations could roll back reopening

QUEENS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says the biggest issue facing New Tork when it comes to the coronavirus is people not listening and getting together in large gatherings. 

Over the weekend, there were many reports of crowding and mask violations at bars and restaurants across the state, and most involved young people.

“Bars and restaurants are the problem and it doesn’t need to be. Because it’s not just the bars and the restaurants. You have 700 people in some locations over the weekend, 700 people drinking in a public place, violating the open container law. I mean, give me a break,” Cuomo said.

The governor warned that if the social gathering violations continue, New York could be forced to roll back reopening. 

