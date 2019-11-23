Governor’s Office reports record attendance at NYS parks, campgrounds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York State parks and campgrounds experienced record attendance in 2019.

The surge partially credited to camping discounts along the Lake Ontario and Saint Lawrence River regions, according to the Governor’s Office.

The state cut prices by half to encourage more people to enjoy the outdoor recreation offered in areas affected by historic flooding over the summer.

“This incredible surge illustrates how our efforts to promote and revitalize our campgrounds are working, drawing visitors and increasing tourism to the flood-affected areas of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence,” said Governor Cuomo.

Overnight Attendance at State Parks Campgrounds By Year:

2011- 541,771

2012- 578,428

2013- 583,016

2014- 594,441

2015- 623,991

2016- 650,857

2017- 648,420

2018- 663,953

2019- 680,533

“This rise in visitors experiencing the beauty of our State Parks are not only enjoying a day in nature but driving economic activity in every corner of this great state,” added Cuomo.

Total reservations for the 2020 season were also up more than a thousand, 213,153 – surpassing the previous record of 212,358 set in 2016.

Overnight Stays at State Parks campgrounds in 2019 by Region:

Western New York – 121,393

Finger Lakes – 127,775

Southern Tier – 75,988

Central New York – 52,071

Mohawk Valley – 32,616

North Country – 151,833

Capital Region – 44,616

Mid-Hudson – 23,394

Long Island – 48,73

Late season camping remains available at selected campgrounds through the end of November.